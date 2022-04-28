Muddy River Marathon back this weekend for it’s second annual race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau is this coming Saturday, April 30.

It’s the second year for the race and organizers expect hundreds of runners from all over the country to lace up their shoes and hit and pavement.

”You can expect a phenomenal day on Saturday.”

Brandon Hahs is the co-director of the marathon.

He says more than 450 runners are signed up for this weekend’s race.

“Last year we did have more runners but arguably we might’ve been the only race anywhere in this area of the country and pulled runners from lots of crazy places,” Hahs said.

Two runners tell me they’re looking forward to this event.

“Definitely excited this is my first full marathon so I’m looking forward to it and ultimately the goal is to finish so no blazing times in mind,” said runner Dylan Fairfield.

“It’s a smaller race it’s not a big city it’s not a major marathon but it’s got a more personal touch given the fact that were through communities that I know and been around most of my life,” said runner Clay Schermann.

Hahs tells me the course will start at the Century Casino.

“Were gonna run all the way through downtown underneath the bridge by Missouri dry dock that’ll take people to 74 and old sprigg will take the marathoners out across the highway past central high school out to see Dalhousie,” Hahs said.

He says the race is a good thing for the area.

“It’s really cool and something that we just can’t wait to build on every single year cause this isn’t going away,” said Hahs.

Runners will start and finish in downtown Cape. The first heat takes off at 6 a.m.

