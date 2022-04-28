Heartland Votes
Missouri man accused of biting victim’s ear off, gouging his eyes in Lake Ozark assault

FILE — A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public,...
FILE — A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.(3TV/CBS 5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for a 39-year-old man accused of severely injuring a victim at a mid-Missouri home.

A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.

Pierce forced his way into his wife’s home despite an emergency ex parte against him, bit a man’s ear off, and then gouged his eyes, the court document stated.

The probable cause document stated the victim’s eyes had bruising caused by excessive force, and one eye was completely swollen shut. The victim also “will have serious disfiguration to his ear for life due to the missing portion of his lower ear.”

Miller County law enforcement stated that Pierce’s family and neighbors could be killed if the suspect is not captured.

He was charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Pierce faces a warrant for his arrest with a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Pierce has been asked to contact Miller County authorities immediately.

