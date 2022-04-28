McCracken Co. authorities requesting public’s help in animal abuse investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and McCracken County Animal Control need your help with an ongoing investigation into animal abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have been investigating a case involving an injured, abandoned dog that suffered multiple bite injuries consistent with that of a K9.

Deputies discovered the puppy in an area that appears to have seen an increase in abandoned animals.

They describe the puppy as white, with a brown back, head and tail, with cropped ears.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the puppy is a 3-month-old female pit bull/pit bull mix, and was discarded in an older, weathered dog crate wrapped in a purple sheet.

The crate was discovered on Wednesday, April 20, in the area of Pool Road and Bechtold Road in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says it’s monitoring the area using video surveillance that is capable of providing near real-time updates directly to deputies and detectives.

Along with officers from McCracken County Animal Control, deputies and detectives are continuing to utilize this equipment in multiple locations to identify anyone responsible.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (270-444-4719) and McCracken County Animal Control are urging anyone in the community with information regarding this investigation to come forward so that deputies and detectives can identify the parties responsible.

Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, by texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.

