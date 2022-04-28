Heartland Votes
I-24 eastbound lanes blocked by semi truck crash in McCracken Co.

Traffic backed up on I-24 at mile point 9.6.
Traffic backed up on I-24 at mile point 9.6.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near the 14 mile marker in McCracken County due to a crash involving a semi and a pickup.

KYTC predicts it will be 4 hours or around 8 p.m. when the site is cleared.

Traffic is backed up around the 14 mile marker on I-24 after a crash and semi rollover.
Traffic is backed up around the 14 mile marker on I-24 after a crash and semi rollover.

They said the semi rolled over, and eastbound I-24 traffic is being detoured off at the KY 1954/Husbands Road Paducah Exit 11 Interchange to follow KY 1954 North to U.S. 62, to return to I-24 at the Reidland-Paducah Exit 16 Interchange.

Traffic backed up on I-24 at mile point 6.9.
Traffic backed up on I-24 at mile point 6.9.

To avoid the traffic back up at Exit 11, eastbound motorists should consider taking Exit 4 or Exit 7 and taking an alternate route through Paducah to Exit 16.

