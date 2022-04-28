Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Marine

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of a fallen Kentucky Marine.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Friday, April 29.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington, of Louisville, died April 9.

He was an infantry weapons officer with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, based out of Ft. Sheridan, Ill.

Services for Chief Warrant Officer Pennington will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Bardstown on Friday, April 29. Interment will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.