First Alert: Warmer, calm afternoon ahead of stormy weekend

(KFVS) - The next couple of days will be calm ahead of an unsettled weekend and into next week.

Today and Friday will be a bit more cloudy with small chances for isolated occasional showers or storms.

It will also be warmer with increasing humidity.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s with mild overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday is looking potentially stormy, with periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Brian Alworth says the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 risk for severe weather, but this will likely be increased.

The main threats with severe thunderstorms will be large hail and possible tornadoes, especially during the afternoon.

Stay tuned for the latest outlook.

The Heartland gets a brief break from storms on Sunday.

More active weather returns for the first half of next week.

Showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday.

