First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the work week with a couple of mostly quiet days before the pattern becomes more unsettled again by the weekend and into next week. For today and Friday we’ll have more clouds around with slowly increasing humidity levels and small chances of showers. Forecast models show only isolated occasional shower/storm chances for the next couple of days, but with more cloud cover moving in from the west. Highs today and Friday will be in the 70s, with milder lows in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday is shaping up as a potentially stormy day, with periods of showers and thunderstorms. SPC now has our area in a level 2 risk for severe, but this will likely be increased. Strong shear could lead to severe thunderstorms with large hail and possible tornadoes, especially during the afternoon, so stay tuned. After a break on Sunday, more active weather is shaping up for the first half of next week, with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday.

