Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ceremony at Missouri capitol recognizes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an observance during which people recognize the rights of victims of crime and advocate for things they go through.

A ceremony was held Thursday at the Missouri Capitol in recognition of the week. People from all over Missouri, including Springfield, gathered for the ceremony.

Janice Gehre, a survivor of domestic violence, spoke at the event.

”After going through it myself, I really learned that there were a lot of problems and obstacles, what I assumed would be the path to escape, and a freedom to safety was not at all what I thought it was,” said Gehre.

Her ex-husband is serving time for a shooting in 2016.

“That really thrust us forward into a process where our lives were truly in danger. If he was not held accountable for those actions, all of our lives were in grave danger,” said Gehre.

She says National Crime Victims’ Rights Week lets survivors know they aren’t alone.

”It’s a good calling, and reminding everybody of all the things that we are still fighting for. When victims are able to come and share their stories, it really brings it home for so many people to understand that it’s not as easy as the general public assumes,” said Gehre.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson was also among those who spoke at the event.

”It’s one of the things that’s important to remember ,and this event reminds us every victim is different. So they’re all affected by the crime in different ways. And so the most important lesson, I think, is first to listen,” said Patterson.

He says the desire for public service is what drove him to be a prosecutor.

”I became a prosecutor because I’ve always been driven towards public service. As a prosecutor, our charge is different from any other attorney. We don’t zealously represent a single client, but our job is to seek justice,” said Patterson.

For those out their struggling, have hope.

”There is hope, It is hard. And this is not because of anything you have done or not done. This is somebody else’s choice to harm you,” said Gehre.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
He is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping. Investigators say he held women against their...
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo.
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather, but it is possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to threat for large hail and high winds
Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson...
St. Francois Co. deputy injured in officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/28
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/28
Scammers use cryptocurrency to steal
New tool used by scammers making it harder to get money back
Scammers use cryptocurrency to steal
New tool used by scammers making it harder to get money back
A high school student in Jackson got a surprise that will really help her company take off.
Jackson, Mo. high school student awarded business grant