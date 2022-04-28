Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Body recovered from well in Newton County, Mo.; Joplin man charged with murder

Damyon Fisher is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing...
Damyon Fisher is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County.

Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

The case dates back to March 18. Investigators say Fisher and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2500 block of E. Vandalia Street over the purchase of a vehicle.

Investigators say, during the dispute, Fisher retrieved a gun from his waistband and shot a man in the back as he was getting away. Police say Fisher and an accomplice then disposed of the victim’s body by burying it in a well in Newton County.

The Joplin Police Department tentatively identified Scotty J. Roller, 36, of Neosho, as the victim, through an official autopsy is pending. Roller had been previously reported as a missing person to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Fisher during a traffic stop Wednesday. He is being held at the Joplin City Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
He is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping. Investigators say he held women against their...
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo.
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to threat for large hail and high winds
Robert W. Tayler, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson...
St. Francois Co. deputy injured in officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody