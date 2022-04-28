Heartland Votes
Advertisement

7-month-old baby shot and killed in Ohio

Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.
Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.(Source: Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 7-month-old baby was shot and killed Wednesday,

Toledo Police said that Desire Hughes was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle belonging to her father, Jeremiah Hughes, WTVG reported.

Officers responded to a hospital where the baby was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Hughes, 20, was driving when occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots into his car at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue, police said.

The father was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

At this time, no suspects are in custody, police said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Dalton Chapman is accused of hurting a toddler in Bollinger County.
Man accused of injuring 1-year-old boy
36-year-old Kevin Wallace was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
1 seriously injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters...
KCPD launches criminal investigation into Greitens ridealong video

Latest News

Amid tensions of Ukraine war, Russia and the U.S. swap prisoners.
Russia and US exchange prisoners in surprise swap
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter reporting earnings on heels of Elon Musk buyout deal
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices