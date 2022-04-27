Heartland Votes
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close for walk-through inspection Thursday

The Brookport Bridge will be closed on Thursday, April 28 for several hours for an annual walk-through inspection.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will be closed on Thursday, April 28 for several hours for an annual walk-through inspection.

The closure to all traffic will begin at 8:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inspection could wrap up sooner.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), all Kentucky bridges are subject to a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional annual walk-through safety check annually.

The Brookport Bridge, also known as the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, connects Brookport, Illinois with McCracken County over the Ohio River.

KYTC says the 10-span bridge carries approximately 4,200 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport.

The bridge has a 15-ton load limit because of the deck width. This restricts vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and 9-foot, 6-inches in height. The restriction prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing.

