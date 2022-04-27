U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close for walk-through inspection Thursday

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will be closed on Thursday, April 28 for several hours for an annual walk-through inspection.

The closure to all traffic will begin at 8:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inspection could wrap up sooner.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), all Kentucky bridges are subject to a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional annual walk-through safety check annually.

The Brookport Bridge, also known as the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, connects Brookport, Illinois with McCracken County over the Ohio River.

KYTC says the 10-span bridge carries approximately 4,200 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport.

The bridge has a 15-ton load limit because of the deck width. This restricts vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and 9-foot, 6-inches in height. The restriction prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.