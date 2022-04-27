Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square for spring series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight will return to Ivers Square for the spring series.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, the series begins on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

They’re looking forward to it returning to Ivers Square on the new City Hall grounds so they can showcase the gazebo improvements.

The event will include weekly food vendors.

The free, outdoor concert series is open to the public. The spring lineup includes:

May 13 - Donna Herula Trio

May 20 - Jason Hester

May 27 - The Burney Sisters

June 3 - Hector Anchando

June 10 - Karen Jonas

June 17 - Shaun Munday

According to Old Town Cape, in the case of rain, the event will move to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway Street.

