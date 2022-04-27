Truck-motorcycle crash leaves one man dead in Gordonville

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was killed in crash on Highway 25 at Highway K in Gordonville in a truck-motorcycle collision.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation, 59-year-old Troy Strom was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an 18-year-old driver failed to yield while driving an 1998 Toyota 4Runner.

Strom was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

