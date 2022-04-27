Statewide organization working to preserve historic buildings across Southern Illinois

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - Many communities across Southern Illinois are full of historic old buildings. One statewide company is working to help preserve those across the region.

Today we learned about a new grant program to try and help maintain many of these older structures.

“It’s just, it’s just very exciting,” said Jeff Mayer, owner of the Goodall Building in Downtown Marion

Mayer purchased the building nearly 2 years ago. It was built in 1900.

It’s one of the historic buildings in downtown Marion getting renovated.

“It seems like the more of these we do, enthusiasm usually breeds enthusiasm. And I think that’s why you’re seeing more and more of these buildings being revitalized,” said Mayer.

Across Southern Illinois you see many historic old buildings. Landmarks Illinois is now partnering with Banterra Bank to offer Grants to help maintain these buildings.

“It is specifically to help support local business owners who are reinvesting in existing buildings, historic buildings, that could be starting a new business in those buildings or if they’re doing a capital project,” said Bonnie McDonald president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois.

The grants will range from $500 to $2,500. Anyone in Southern Illinois is eligible to apply.

“This is the first designed region where we have a grant fund, we are piloting this type of project here in southern Illinois because it has unique Main Street communities,” said McDonald.

Landmarks Illinois is looking for additional sponsors to help give out more grants.

I asked Mayer if he believes Marion’s downtown renovations are a blueprint for other local communities.

“I think it’s contagious when you see this going on. I can’t imagine it’s not going to be contagious to other communities,” said Mayer.

The Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program will provide a minimum of $20,000 in grant funding for two years to historic preservation projects in the region.

Banterra Bank and Landmarks Illinois will provide $10,000 in annual grant funding for two years for the new grant program, with the partners having the option to renew the program at that time

The first deadline to apply for grants is July 15, with winners announced shortly after.

To apply, you can here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.