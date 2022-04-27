Heartland Votes
SIU beats SEMO Baseball on Walkoff Home Run in the 11th

(KFVS)
(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Illinois University Baseball team defeated Southeast Missouri State 7-6 in 11 innings Tuesday night in Carbondale.

Jack Rigoni led off the 11th inning with a game-winning homer, his fourth hit of the contest.

SEMO led 6-1 but the Salukis rallied with five runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

With the win, SIU sweeps this year’s home-and-home series with two one-run victories.

