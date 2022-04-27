Registration open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’ Fun Run.

According to a release from the library, the event will be at the library at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The registration fee for the 5K is $25 per person, and registration for the Fun Run is $10 per person.

You can find more information on registering here.

The Summer Reading Program promotes literacy and community in the Marion area. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Following the 5K, the program continues with more fun events and reading challenges throughout June and July.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.