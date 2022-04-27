Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Registration open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K

Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’...
Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’ Fun Run. (Source: Pexels/stock image)(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’ Fun Run.

According to a release from the library, the event will be at the library at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The registration fee for the 5K is $25 per person, and registration for the Fun Run is $10 per person.

You can find more information on registering here.

The Summer Reading Program promotes literacy and community in the Marion area. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Following the 5K, the program continues with more fun events and reading challenges throughout June and July.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
36-year-old Kevin Wallace has been taken into custody.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries
Tywon Harris, Coron Dees, and Jeremiah Allen are facing charges after a man was shot and killed...
Teens accused of killing cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
Despite the supply chain issues during the pandemic, Morlan in Sikeston is thriving and even...
Heartland car dealership thriving and expanding amid pandemic

Latest News

The City of Perryville will host its 35th annual Mayfest 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 7.
City of Perryville to host 35th annual Mayfest 5K Run/Walk
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash