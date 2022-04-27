Heartland Votes
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

