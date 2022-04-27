Police: Shots fired between 2 vehicles led to chase, crash in Carbondale

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Shots fired between two vehicles led to a chase and crash, police say.

According to police, around 7:28 p.m. on Monday, April 25 they responded to North Illinois Avenue near Charles Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers learned a white Chevrolet Malibu and a black Dodge Charger were going east on West Walnut Street when someone in the Malibu allegedly fired shots toward someone in the Charger.

They said a high-speed chase between the two cars began, going north on North Illinois Avenue and ending with the Malibu crashing south of Charles Road.

After the crash, police say three people in the Malibu ran from the scene, going east, and the driver of the Charger drove away southbound on North Illinois Ave.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department.

