Perryville looks to bring in art sculptures for second year

New sculptures are scheduled to be placed on Friday, April 29 in Perryville, Mo.
New sculptures are scheduled to be placed on Friday, April 29 in Perryville, Mo.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland city is looking to update some art sculptures displayed in the city.

The City of Perryville says it had a successful first year with the sculptures and are looking to further the ongoing interest for these pieces of art.

Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said they have had a lot of good feedback with these first year sculptures.

“We think the sculptures are just another cherry on top of what we’re trying to do, to build a great community,” Buerck said. “We’ve got the murals downtown and now we’ve added some sculptures, also downtown but also on the other side of town welcoming you as you come in.”

There are five sculptures in total. Three at Miget Memorial Park and two downtown.

They are planning to switch out for the new art sculptures Friday morning, April 29.

