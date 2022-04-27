Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Patchy Frost & Cold Temps This Morning

Sunshine and warmer temps take over later today!
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy frost possible this morning with mostly clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the mid 30s north to low 40s south. Sunny skies will be the primary sky condition today with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Winds will return out of the south later today making it warmer for the rest of the week and slowly bringing back higher humidity levels by the weekend.

A small chance of a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening, but increasing activity in terms of rain and storms will come into play Friday through the start of the weekend. There is a chance of strong storms possible on Saturday that we will continue to monitor for. Additional chances of rain and storms will carry through the first half of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
36-year-old Kevin Wallace has been taken into custody.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries
Two teens are facing charges after a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Hazelwood...
Teens accused of killing cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
Taking a trip to Makanda, Illinois.
Taking a trip to Makanda, Illinois
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/26/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Patchy frost possible tonight. Warmer tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/26/22