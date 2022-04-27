Patchy Frost & Cold Temps This Morning

Patchy frost possible this morning with mostly clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the mid 30s north to low 40s south. Sunny skies will be the primary sky condition today with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Winds will return out of the south later today making it warmer for the rest of the week and slowly bringing back higher humidity levels by the weekend.

A small chance of a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening, but increasing activity in terms of rain and storms will come into play Friday through the start of the weekend. There is a chance of strong storms possible on Saturday that we will continue to monitor for. Additional chances of rain and storms will carry through the first half of next week.

-Lisa

