Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paschall Truck Lines breaks ground on new facility

Paschall Truck lines breaks ground in Murray Ky.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A nationally recognized truckload carrier has broken ground on new headquarters office in Calloway County.

The new site for Paschall Truck Lines Inc. will create up to 150 full-time jobs and will be an investment of $8.2 million.

“Paschall Truck Lines is the latest Kentucky company to grow its presence in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I am thrilled to see additional job creation in Western Kentucky, particularly from an employer that has such a long history of success and growth in our state. Congratulations to the company and everyone in Calloway County on today’s groundbreaking.”

The facility will be 28,000 square feet.

Chuck Wilson is senior vice president and treasurer for PTL.

“Paschall Truck Lines Inc. has looked forward to building a new company headquarters on the north side of Murray for many years,” said Wilson. “We appreciate the support of the City of Murray, the Murray-Calloway EDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, without which this project would not have been possible. As a 100% employee-owned company with many Murray and Western Kentucky based employee-owners, we believe the new headquarters facility will serve the needs of the company, its employee-owners, our customers and Murray and the region for many years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual...
Dexter man sentenced to 15 years in prison for placing cameras in home to record young girl

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Public Schools has a new deputy superintendent of Secondary Education and Human...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announces new deputy superintendent
Paschall Truck lines
Paschall Truck lines breaks ground in Murray Ky.
Preserving history in southern Illinois
Preserving history in southern Illinois
A bucket of chlorine, in low supply nationwide, at American Pools in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Local pool stores affected by national chlorine shortage