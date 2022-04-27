Paschall Truck Lines breaks ground on new facility

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A nationally recognized truckload carrier has broken ground on new headquarters office in Calloway County.

The new site for Paschall Truck Lines Inc. will create up to 150 full-time jobs and will be an investment of $8.2 million.

“Paschall Truck Lines is the latest Kentucky company to grow its presence in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I am thrilled to see additional job creation in Western Kentucky, particularly from an employer that has such a long history of success and growth in our state. Congratulations to the company and everyone in Calloway County on today’s groundbreaking.”

The facility will be 28,000 square feet.

Chuck Wilson is senior vice president and treasurer for PTL.

“Paschall Truck Lines Inc. has looked forward to building a new company headquarters on the north side of Murray for many years,” said Wilson. “We appreciate the support of the City of Murray, the Murray-Calloway EDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, without which this project would not have been possible. As a 100% employee-owned company with many Murray and Western Kentucky based employee-owners, we believe the new headquarters facility will serve the needs of the company, its employee-owners, our customers and Murray and the region for many years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.