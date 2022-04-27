Heartland Votes
Not as cool tonight. Warmer even with clouds on your Thursday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a chilly start to our Wednesday we enjoyed a very nice afternoon. For this evening we will remain clear early allowing for temperatures to drop through the 50s during the evening hours. Clouds will begin to move in late allowing for temperatures to remain warmer tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

