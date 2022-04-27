Harrisburg police: Man shot multiple times; suspect in custody

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to an intersection in Harrisburg, Illinois after receiving a 911 call in reference to a man shot early Tuesday morning, April 26.

Officers were first called at 12:25 a.m. to the South Land Street and South Hobson Street area for a report of shots fired, but they were redirected to the intersection of Barnett Street and Land Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and they began life saving measures.

The victim was transported to a Harrisburg hospital and later flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation, Harrisburg Police said they identified the suspect in the shooting as Tyler J. Farmer.

Officers arrested Farmer at 3:22 a.m. and booked him into the Saline County Detention Center.

Farmer was informally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Formal charges are pending.

Members of the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Deaconess EMS assisted the Harrisburg Police Department.

