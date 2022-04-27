Heartland Votes
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo.

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Edwards, Mo. man faces multiple charges in Benton County after investigators say he kidnapped women and held them against their will.

Nathan Hammond, 38, faces charges of kidnapping, stalking, assault, rape or attempted rape, and drug offenses.

Investigators say deputies responded to Edwards’s State Highway VV area after someone called, saying a woman was held against their will.

“We had a call from a third-party stating that lady was being held there against her will. The first time my lieutenant went out there. There was nothing to be found. Both parties stated nothing was going on,” said Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox.

One of the women left the house with her child at that time. Later another 911 call happened from inside the home from another woman. She stated she needed medical attention.

“We believe that the second party used a medical issue, or maybe even faked a medical issue,” said Sheriff Knox.

Investigators say the women claimed Hammond threatened them with death. Investigators say a search found evidence found to support the women.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Knox is asking for the public’s help. Anyone who has information on these crimes can call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135, extension #3.

A judge ordered Hammond held on a $1 million bond.

