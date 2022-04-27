Man accused of injuring 1-year-old boy

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Patton, Missouri man was arrested in connection with a child abuse investigation in Bollinger County.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, deputies and EMS members responded to a report of a one-year-old boy with traumatic injuries on Monday, April 25.

The child was then transported to a pediatric hospital and the deputies started to investigate how the toddler was injured.

Sheriff Graham said their investigation led to the arrest of Dalton Chapman on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Bollinger County Jail with no bond.

Chapman is charged with domestic assault first degree (class A felony), endangering the welfare of a child-serious physical injury (class B felony) and resisting/interfering with the arrest of a felony (class E felony).

Members of the North Bollinger County Fire District First Responders, Bollinger County Ambulance Service, AirEvac, Cardinal Glennon Hospital and Missouri Children’s Division assisted with the investigation and getting medical treatment for the toddler.

