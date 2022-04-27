Local pool stores affected by national chlorine shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Getting necessary items for your pool this summer could be a struggle this summer, again. Local pool companies say there is another chlorine shortage.

“COVID was in 2020 and here we are 2 years later and still having issues with getting products,” Justina Richardet, worker with American Pools in Cape Girardeau said.

Richardet said their shelves are low on one important item: chlorine.

“Now that services have started in other pool companies it’s very difficult to get chlorine shock,” Richardet said.

According to CBS News, a shortage sparked when Hurricane Laura destroyed a Louisiana chemical plant that makes most of the nation’s chlorine tablets.

“Trying to keep up with all the parts that are on order and the jobs that are taking longer, it’s very frustrating that we are not able to satisfy our customers,” Richardet said.

Local distributors say boxes of chlorine are in high demand.

Not only is it more expensive, but they are also flying off the shelves quicker than they can get them in.

“We are limited on chemicals. I’m sure they will fly off the shelves pretty quick. They did last year too,” Greg Boxdorfer, district manager of Kasten, Inc. said.

Boxdorfer said they sell and distribute pool items to stores and spas.

He and his team have made some changes to where they get their pool chemicals from.

“We started getting our spa chemicals from another company because the chlorine allocation that we were given we wanted to put that towards our pool chlorine,” Boxdorfer

Until chlorine is easier to get, pool store workers will have to continue riding the wave.

“That’s frustrating for us,” Richardet said.

Richardet and Boxdorfer said they are not having an issue getting other chemical items in.

And they are already seeing customers coming in looking for items.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.