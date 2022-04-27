Heartland Votes
Local fire chief stepping down after 35 years

A ceremony will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the fire station in Grand Tower to honor Mr. Dennis Wright.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - A local fire chief is stepping down after 35 years of serving the community.

Dennis Wright is a long time member with the Tower Rock Fire Protection District in Grand Tower. He’s been chief for the last 33 years there and plans on trading his chief helmet to become a volunteer fighting fires once again.

He has seen many fires, floods and service calls in his time at the station.

He says he will miss his time serving there but will remain active on the department and in the community still.

“It kind of gets you in the heart knowing that people actually do recognize about what you’ve done over the years. Trying to keep the town protected and trying to keep good equipment for the men to use, be safe,” Wright said.

A ceremony will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the fire station in Grand Tower to honor Mr. Wright. The fire station also will be dedicated in Wright’s name at that time.

By The Bushel 4/27/22
