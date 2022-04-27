Heartland Votes
Group provides dental care at Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo.

The Smiles of Hope dental clinic is set up at a church in Dexter, Mo.
The Smiles of Hope dental clinic is set up at a church in Dexter, Mo.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A group is providing dental care through Smiles of Hope at a Dexter church.

According to a news release, A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health partnered with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, such as extractions and pre-prosthetic surgeries.

They expect to serve more than 200 patients over five days.

It will be at Smiles of Hope at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Dr. in Dexter Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“This is our sixth year of seeing patients in Dexter,” said Herbert Silva, DMD, assistant professor, comprehensive care director, and leader of the Dentures for Veterans Project at the St. Louis Dental Center. “We work closely with Kevin DeArman to identify patient needs and develop the appropriate treatment plans.”

You must call 573-621-2793 to schedule an appointment.

The Smiles of Hope clinic began in 2010 in a mobile facility. It was founded by dentist William T. Kane who wanted to help people needing dental care but who couldn’t afford the costs.

