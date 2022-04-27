Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker signs bills addressing national teacher shortage

Illinois is facing a teacher shortage across the state.
Illinois is facing a teacher shortage across the state.(Colin Baillie)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a legislative package into law as part of continuing efforts to recruit new teachers and combat the nationwide teacher shortage.

The governor says the bills will simplify the licensing process for educators, lower licensing fees, and create more opportunities for prospective educators.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Pritzker has already raised the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 per year, increased funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and increased funding for teacher preparation programs.

The governor’s office also says that since the state’s Evidence-Based Funding model was enacted in 2018, Illinois has added more than 5,000 teachers.

In addition, average teacher salaries have also grown with the greatest increase in recent years occurring in 2021.

“All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why I’ve worked with lawmakers and school districts across the state to find new ways to bring people into the profession and encourage them to stay there. In this fight for our children’s futures, school districts should know they’re far from alone.”

The following are bills the governor signed to combat the shortage:

  • House Bill 4246 - Fees for renewing lapsed educator license will be reduced to $50. The law is effective immediately.
  • House Bill 4798 - This allows currently enrolled teaching students to obtain additional classroom training by giving them the option to obtain a substitute teaching license if they have completed 90 credit hours. The law is effective January 1, 2023.
  • Senate Bill 3988 - Currently, the minimum age requirement is 19 for paraprofessional educators who work with students from pre-K to eighth grade. This bill lowers this age requirement to 18, providing prospective educators with the chance to start a career earlier. The law is effective January 1, 2023.
  • Senate Bill 3907 - In the event of a disaster declaration, short term substitute teachers are only able to spend 5 consecutive days in the same classroom. Under Senate Bill 3907, this number is increased to 15. The law is effective immediately.

