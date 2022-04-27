First Alert: Cold morning with possible frost; sunny, dry afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy frost is possible this morning and it will be cold with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with temps slightly warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds return out of the south later today, which will make it feel warmer the rest of the week. Humidity levels will also be higher by the weekend.

A small chance for showers arrives Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms come into play Friday through the start of the weekend.

There is a chance for strong storms on Saturday. We will continue to monitor models for the latest outlook.

More chances for rain and storms continues through the first half of next week.

