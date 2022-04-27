Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Enjoy the sunshine, rain chances return the next few days

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/27.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A gorgeous afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland. Temperatures are finally back to about where they should be this time of year. Tonight won’t be a chilly as the past few mornings, with lows only dropping into the 40s. Clouds will increase through the day on Thursday, and those clouds will bring some scattered showers into the Heartland by the evening hours. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday and Saturday, but there should be plenty of dry time too. Saturday we will have to watch the storms closely, because there is a chance we could see severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
36-year-old Kevin Wallace has been taken into custody.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries
Tywon Harris, Coron Dees, and Jeremiah Allen are facing charges after a man was shot and killed...
Teens accused of killing cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
Despite the supply chain issues during the pandemic, Morlan in Sikeston is thriving and even...
Heartland car dealership thriving and expanding amid pandemic

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/27.
First Alert noon forecast 4/27
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Patchy Frost & Cold Temps This Morning
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 4/27
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 4/27
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/26/22