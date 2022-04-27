Enjoy the sunshine, rain chances return the next few days

A gorgeous afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland. Temperatures are finally back to about where they should be this time of year. Tonight won’t be a chilly as the past few mornings, with lows only dropping into the 40s. Clouds will increase through the day on Thursday, and those clouds will bring some scattered showers into the Heartland by the evening hours. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday and Saturday, but there should be plenty of dry time too. Saturday we will have to watch the storms closely, because there is a chance we could see severe weather.

