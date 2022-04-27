City of Perryville to host 35th annual Mayfest 5K Run/Walk

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville will host its 35th annual Mayfest 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 7.

According to a news release from the city, check-in and day-of registration will be from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the Perry Park Center. The registration fee is $20.

You can register at the Perry Park Center or online.

The race will start at 8 a.m. with awards following.

The city said awards will include top overall male and top overall female, as well as the top three in each division.

