Cape Girardeau Public Schools announces new deputy superintendent

Cape Girardeau Public Schools has a new deputy superintendent of Secondary Education and Human...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools has a new deputy superintendent of Secondary Education and Human Resources.(Cape Girardeau Public Schools)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools has a new deputy superintendent of Secondary Education and Human Resources.

Brice Beck has been selected for the role.

Prior to this position, Beck served as an assistant principal for five years at Cape Central High.

“Brice brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human resources,” said Dr. Neil Glass. “He is very well-respected by students, their families and our staff members. We’re excited for him to take on this new role and we know that our school community is excited, too.”

Other positions Beck has held include being a teacher and coach at Ferguson-Florissant School District’s McCluer High, Dexter High and Hayti High.

