Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The Battle of Cape Girardeau occurred 159 years ago

A plaque with information about the Battle of Cape Girardeau sits at the corner of Thilenius...
A plaque with information about the Battle of Cape Girardeau sits at the corner of Thilenius Street and Caruthers Ave.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 159 years ago, Cape Girardeau was home to a conflict brewing that is now known as the Battle of Cape Girardeau.

It was during the Civil War and the battle was led by General John Marmaduke and Colonel Joseph Shelby with the Confederates and General John McNeil with the Union.

“You had Missouri and Texas troops comprising the Confederate side,” Fort D Coordinator Scott House said. “On the Union side, frontiers from Nebraska, farmers from Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. That’s the nature of the troops and where they came from.”

Marmaduke led his 5,000-man cavalry division to Cape Girardeau where he had hoped to capture the town. However, it was heavily defended by McNeil and the Union.

“The Confederates approached Cape Girardeau hoping for an easy target perhaps,” House said. “Found out it was not an easy target and were fairly easily repulsed. But they gave it a show for a while so it lasted for some hours. We don’t know exactly but perhaps 4 hours. Mostly artillery fire between the forts of Cape Girardeau and such smaller cannon as the Confederates had. Then there skirmishes and firing between infantry troops of the Union side against the Confederates. And then there was a Calvary charge involved as well.”

The battle was right in the middle of the city around the intersection Thilenius Street and Caruthers Ave.

House said this location was chosen for a plaque describing the events that unfolded because the Lacey house once set in the middle of the battlefield nearby.

“The downtown murals show an episode that happened during that battle where a Union cannonball passed through it, caught the house on fire for a brief time and a slave reportedly put out the flames. But there were dead men laying in the yard of the Lacey house after the battle we are told,” House said.

House said for some, the battle didn’t amount to much, however, for others who have never fought before, it was a momentous occasion.

“For Cape Girardeau, it could have been a lot of destruction that went on downtown, if the Confederates had managed to capture the city,” House said. “They didn’t manage to capture the city and all went back to normal within a very few days.”

To learn more about this battle, you can find the plaque at the corner of Thilenius Street and Caruthers Ave. that describes the events that unfolded during and before the conflict. There is also an option for a driving tour brochure of the Civil War sites of Cape Girardeau available by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. You can call them at 573-335-1631 or 1-800-777-0068.

“In the scheme of things, this was not a huge or overly important battle,” House said. “But to the families of the men who died here, this may well have been the most important battle of the Civil War.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual...
Dexter man sentenced to 15 years in prison for placing cameras in home to record young girl

Latest News

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation, 59-year-old Troy Strom was...
Truck-motorcycle crash leaves one man dead in Gordonville
Statewide Organization working to preserve Historical buildings across Southern Illinois.
Statewide organization working to preserve historic buildings across Southern Illinois
Car dealerships thriving and expanding
Local car dealership thriving and expanding amid pandemic
Car dealerships thriving and expanding
Car dealerships thriving and expanding