The Battle of Cape Girardeau occurred 159 years ago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 159 years ago, Cape Girardeau was home to a conflict brewing that is now known as the Battle of Cape Girardeau.

It was during the Civil War and the battle was led by General John Marmaduke and Colonel Joseph Shelby with the Confederates and General John McNeil with the Union.

“You had Missouri and Texas troops comprising the Confederate side,” Fort D Coordinator Scott House said. “On the Union side, frontiers from Nebraska, farmers from Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. That’s the nature of the troops and where they came from.”

Marmaduke led his 5,000-man cavalry division to Cape Girardeau where he had hoped to capture the town. However, it was heavily defended by McNeil and the Union.

“The Confederates approached Cape Girardeau hoping for an easy target perhaps,” House said. “Found out it was not an easy target and were fairly easily repulsed. But they gave it a show for a while so it lasted for some hours. We don’t know exactly but perhaps 4 hours. Mostly artillery fire between the forts of Cape Girardeau and such smaller cannon as the Confederates had. Then there skirmishes and firing between infantry troops of the Union side against the Confederates. And then there was a Calvary charge involved as well.”

The battle was right in the middle of the city around the intersection Thilenius Street and Caruthers Ave.

House said this location was chosen for a plaque describing the events that unfolded because the Lacey house once set in the middle of the battlefield nearby.

“The downtown murals show an episode that happened during that battle where a Union cannonball passed through it, caught the house on fire for a brief time and a slave reportedly put out the flames. But there were dead men laying in the yard of the Lacey house after the battle we are told,” House said.

House said for some, the battle didn’t amount to much, however, for others who have never fought before, it was a momentous occasion.

“For Cape Girardeau, it could have been a lot of destruction that went on downtown, if the Confederates had managed to capture the city,” House said. “They didn’t manage to capture the city and all went back to normal within a very few days.”

To learn more about this battle, you can find the plaque at the corner of Thilenius Street and Caruthers Ave. that describes the events that unfolded during and before the conflict. There is also an option for a driving tour brochure of the Civil War sites of Cape Girardeau available by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. You can call them at 573-335-1631 or 1-800-777-0068.

“In the scheme of things, this was not a huge or overly important battle,” House said. “But to the families of the men who died here, this may well have been the most important battle of the Civil War.”

