Transportation agencies reevaluating environmental assessment for Chester Bridge

Officials say the potential impact of the project is larger than previously thought. (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation officials are taking another look at the plan to replace the bridge between Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, are reevaluating portions of the Environmental Assessment done in 2021.

MoDOT expects the reevaluation to be finished in June.

Residents can share their thoughts on the project online through Friday, May 27.

