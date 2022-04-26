Transportation agencies reevaluating environmental assessment for Chester Bridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation officials are taking another look at the plan to replace the bridge between Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, are reevaluating portions of the Environmental Assessment done in 2021.

Officials say the potential impact of the project is larger than previously thought.

MoDOT expects the reevaluation to be finished in June.

Residents can share their thoughts on the project online through Friday, May 27.

