Taking a trip to Makanda, Illinois

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for your next trip in the Heartland? Let’s head to a town with fewer than 600 people, but with so much life.

From the downtown boardwalk, to a secret garden, it’s a town with history, creativity and alpacas. This is Makanda.

For Dave Dardis, owner of Rainmaker Art Studio, just one of the four buildings in Makanda, this is home.

“Since I’ve been here so long. 50 years almost,” Dardis said.

Back in 1970s, it was just an opportunity as a college student.

“Me and my buddies, we were all craftsmen and we decided to move just a little bit. Out of town was kind of a ghost town, all the stores were filled, but found a little niche here for 40 dollars a month for three people,” he said.

And now 50 years later, Rainmaker is a must-see place. That’s not just because of Dardis’ beautiful artwork, but the magical oasis in his backyard.

As you walk through Dardis’ studio, you will find yourself in a backyard filled with life of all kinds.

“A house burned down 150 years ago and all that rock was still back there,” he said.

Dardis used the leftover rock to create something eye catching.

“There’s a lot of flowers and sculpture and fountains in the backyard too,” he said.

It’s just something you don’t want to miss.

“You will see something you’ve never seen before,” he said.

But before Rainmaker and the boardwalk, this once was a boarding house and construction camp for the Illinois Central Railroad.

Finally in 1842, it got its name, Makanda.

Then, a few years later it became an incorporated village.

Fast forward to 2022.

“It has stayed about the same,” said Tina Shingleton, village president.

Which, Shingleton said, is the reason the town is still doing well.

So, what can you really expect when you come to Makanda?

“We are all different kinds of people really. We have musicians, craftsmen and artist,” said Dardis.

To sum that up, there are some creative folks in this small town one might say it’s unique.

“All along the boardwalk, it’s just unique shops that you won’t find other places,” said Shingleton

And while you’re in Makanda, just outside the boardwalk there’s more to offer. Make at stop at the Giant City State Park, the wineries along the Shawnee Trail or grab a bite to eat at the Giant City Lodge.

You may even come across some fuzzy animals.

While the Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch isn’t directly in the town, it has a Makanda address, and shares some of its uniqueness.

“We do classes here, so we teach spinning, weaving that kind of stuff. We host tours, so we bring people out to meet the alpacas. They get to pet them; they can feed them, interact with them and take pictures,” said Morgan Stevenson, co-owner of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.

It’s not every day you can play with an alpaca.

“We love the artsy, uniqueness of Makanda and we love that we are part of that.”

So if you’re looking for an interesting town to visit, just find the bright yellow, smiley face, bow-tied water tower. That’s a homage to Makanda’s native son, politician Paul Simon.

