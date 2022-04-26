Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sunny With Cooler Temps Today

Nice weather continues tomorrow!
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday morning will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Today will be a pleasant day with full sunshine, but cooler temperatures in the low 60s. A high pressure will cause northerly winds that can gust 15-20mph. Tonight, low temps will range from the mid-30s to low 40s-due to low winds and clear skies, patchy frost is possible and will be more favorable in our northern counties heading into Wednesday morning.

Dry and sunny weather continues on Wednesday with warmer temperatures back in the upper 60s to near 70.

Warmer temperatures appear to stay in the forecast over the weekend and next week, but our long-range models show active weather with rain and storms almost every day. Our next round of precipitation will move in late Thursday into the weekend. Saturday has the potential for a few strong storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.
Teen seriously injured in crash
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Weather changes are impacting allergies
Constant changes in the weather forecast impact allergies
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/25/22