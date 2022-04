MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Several children are being treated for injuries at a local hospital when a bus was flipped on its side in McCracken County.

The crash happened on Blandeville Road at Highland Church Road at 2:30 p.m.

The Paducah Police Department is investigating the crash.

Blandeville Road will remain closed.

