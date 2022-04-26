Scam caller in Paducah claims to be assistant police chief

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is warning residents that someone is making calls and claiming to be an assistant police chief.

In a statement, the department said the scammers are claiming to be Assistant Chief Justin Crowell, telling residents they have missed a federal court date.

The caller will say the resident needs to send gift cards to the U.S. Treasury, but they tell the recipient of the call they cannot report the call because of the federal “Gag Act.”

There is no such thing as the “Gag Act.”

The Paducah Police Department’s number may show up but it is being “spoofed” in order to show up on recipients’ caller ID.

The Paducah Police Department reminds residents not to send in gift cards and if they receive a call like this, they should hang up immediately and not give out any information.

