Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose, California. Police released a video clip that shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.(Source: San José Police Media Relations via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

A Texas appeals court delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether...
Texas court grants stay of execution for Melissa Lucio
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award...
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
Midwest monster truck rally
Midwest monster truck rally
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina