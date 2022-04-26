Patchy frost possible tonight. Warmer tomorrow.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a sunny cool day across the Heartland with temperatures running around 10 degrees below average. For this evening we will continue to see clear skies allowing temperatures to fall through the 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will start off cold with a few areas of patchy frost early. Winds will turn out of the south during the day allowing for warmer temperatures to move in. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

