Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.
Teen seriously injured in crash
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual...
Dexter man sentenced to 15 years in prison for placing cameras in home to record young girl

Latest News

TN transgender athlete play bill is now officially state law
TN transgender athlete play bill is now officially state law
Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on
Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on
Kentucky students could have access to mental health-related days off after Governor Andy...
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri tax credit legislation approved by House, heads to State Senate