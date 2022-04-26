Heartland Votes
Murray State to host ribbon cutting for United Systems and Software Project Suite

The ribbon cutting will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. (Source; Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host a ribbon cutting for its United Systems and Software Project Suite.

The event will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

According to a release from MSU, the USS Professor Fellowship was established in spring 2020 after a gift from USS under the leadership of CEO and 1988 alumnus, Scott Waldrop.

The fellowship is supported by an endowed fund and benefits the university’s Department of Computer Science and Information Systems.

In addition to the fellowship, the university said a $100,000 gift made by USS provided funding for office space and operational leadership of the United Systems Project Suite in the Bauernfeind College of Business Building.

According to Murray State, students and student workers in the Bauernfeind College of Business will use the suite for authentic USS template projects and other coursework opportunities, including on-campus internships, senior capstone coursework and more.

United Systems & Software, Inc. is a technical services firm that specializes in software development and information technology for utilities and local government.

