Local car dealership thriving and expanding amid pandemic

Car dealerships thriving and expanding
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you been car shopping lately?

The pandemic and chip shortages have limited the number of vehicles on car lots.

But during this time a local dealership in Sikeston is thriving and even expanding--bringing in more job opportunities to the area.

”It’s gonna be a great thing were gonna be adding quite a few jobs,” said general manager Jared Ritter.

Jared Ritter is talking about the expansion that will happen at Morlan in Sikeston.

“What we’ve done is we’ve added quite a bit of service space. Obviously with covid going on people tend to keep their cars people were worried about their income and what was going on so during all that we decided to expand our service department,” said Ritter.

Employees are excited about the new addition.

“I think the expansion is gonna be great for us and the reason I think that is its gonna bring in a lot of business for us,” said employee Caleb Baker.

“That’s a win win for us and the community,” said employee Daniel Bird.

Ritter says the expansion will provide more jobs for the community.

“So it’s a great situation for people to know that their gonna be able to come in and have a stable living off of something that’s gonna be here for a long time,” said Ritter.

Ritter says the expansion is a better way to serve all of their customers.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from whether you’re in Cape, whether you’re in the bootheel, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas,” Ritter said.

Ritter says they will hire 100 new employees and have the expansion completed in the next few months.

