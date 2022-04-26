Heartland Votes
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston Monday night.(Blake Ferguson)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A parent’s video shows children ducking for cover Monday night as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

Blake Ferguson was recording the game as his son was on the pitching mound at Pepperhill Ball Field. Ferguson’s video captured the sound of multiple shots, sending children and officials running for cover.

WARNING: This video may contain disturbing content.

Blake Ferguson recorded video of his child's youth baseball game in North Charleston when gunfire rang out, sending the children running for cover.

North Charleston Police have not yet released a statement on the incident.

WCSC reports Ferguson said he heard between 50 to 75 shots and believes the gunfire happened in the parking lot.

After the shooting ended, he said multiple parents’ vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Several vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Ball Field were struck by gunfire during...
Several vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Ball Field were struck by gunfire during a youth baseball game Monday night.(Blake Ferguson)

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

