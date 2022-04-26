Former Murray State star Ja Morant named NBA’s Most Improved Player

MEMPHIS, Tnn. (KFVS) - Former Murray State star Ja Morant was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was rookie of the year in 2020 and now adds his second major award in three seasons.

Morant is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award. He scored a career-best 27.4 points per game and also set career highs in rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage.

Morant was an All-Star this season for the first time.

