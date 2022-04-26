Heartland Votes
First Alert: Windy with temps in the low 60s today

Today will be a pleasant day with full sunshine, but cooler temperatures in the low 60s.
Today will be a pleasant day with full sunshine, but cooler temperatures in the low 60s.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be a pleasant day with full sunshine, but cooler temperatures in the low 60s.

Lisa Michaels says a high pressure will cause northerly winds that can gust 15-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, low temps will range from the mid-30s to low 40s-due to low winds and clear skies, patchy frost is possible and will be more favorable in our northern counties heading into Wednesday morning.

Dry and sunny weather continues on Wednesday with warmer temperatures back in the upper 60s to near 70.

Warmer temperatures appear to stay in the forecast over the weekend and next week, but our long-range models show active weather with rain and storms almost every day.

Our next round of precipitation will move in late Thursday into the weekend.

Saturday has the potential for a few strong storms.

