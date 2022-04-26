Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs tells us it happened around 1:45 pm on Thomas Street in Poplar Bluff.

Dobbs says one person had to be flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff says they are focused on identifying a suspect.

Look for more information on air and online as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.