Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A woman is in critical condition after having her legs tied with rope and falling from an apartment building Thursday night.

Authorities said they believe the woman fell from the eighth floor of the building in Washington, D.C. during what police are calling a “domestic incident.”

Police said they found the woman conscious and breathing and took her to a hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old child was missing following the incident but was later found safe with a family member.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the victim fell but arrived back on the scene during the investigation and was “distraught.” Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

Latest News

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the...
Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or...
Lyon Co. deputies investigating fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars stolen