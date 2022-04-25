Heartland Votes
Wet & Gloomy Start To The Week

Rain Moves Out This Afternoon....
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A wet and gloomy start to the week as rain and storms continue through the Heartland. Moderate to heavy rain will cause visibility issues and low-lying flooding as rain accumulates. Any storms and heavy rain should push off to the east between 7-8AM. Lingering showers will continue through the rest of the morning. Clouds will stay heading into the afternoon, but drier air may help break up clouds and bring added sunshine before tonight. Highs will range in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

The next few days will remain dry, comfortable, and mostly sunny! Although cooler air will set in with highs in the 60s.

It will be nice to have several good days in the forecast.

Near the end of the week, we are watching our next chance of showers and storms.

-Lisa

